Get in the swing at Ballyliffin's new playground

Donegal's picturesque Ballyliffin playground is to undergo refurbishment.

The funding for the refurbishment came from the Summer of Play initiative, which aims to support and encourage children and their families to get outside as play restrictions ease over the coming months.

Announced by Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O'Gorman, the summer of Play initiative will see grants, supports and information resources rolled out over the summer months, creating opportunities for children and their families to enjoy a summer of play.

Minister O'Gorman also announced a resource for families to support their children’s play - Let’s Play Ireland.

The Let’s Play Ireland website, which was originally launched in 2020 and gives families access to a range of play resources for children, has now been updated and relaunched for summer 2021. The resource includes content on activities for parents to enjoy with their children, tips on supporting children with their feelings, and ideas and activities for learning through play.

Commenting on the announcement, Minister Charlie McConalogue said: "As a father of young boys, I personally know how excited our children are to enjoy the fine weather this summer and to return to play with family and friends. Minister O'Gorman's Summer of Play campaign is a fantastic initiative and will be a big help to parents and kids after this difficult year.

"I am delighted that funding has been allocated for refurbishment of the beautiful Ballyliffin playground. This is a great resource for the local community and a fantastic resource for tourism too.

"I thank everyone involved in the project including the Ballyliffin Tidy Towns Committee, Donegal County Council, Councillor Martin McDermott and Minister O'Gorman" concluded the Minister.

For more information on the Summer of Play initiative, go to gov.ie/children.