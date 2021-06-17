EDITORIAL: Nothing less than 100% Redress will do

You can't get further away from Dublin than Inishowen, well on Tuesday Inishowen came to Dublin.

Thousands of ordinary, decent, hard-working people took time off work to travel to the capital, to demand something as basic as equality and to highlight the plight of those families whose lives have been wrecked due to mica.

For too long the people of Inishowen and Donegal have been ignored by successive governments – well enough is enough.

What these homeowners are demanding, is for the government to treat them the same as the people of Dublin and to implement full parity with the pyrite scheme in Leinster.

An Taoiseach's visit to Donegal last week was a missed opportunity to really connect with the people of Inishowen. Micheál Martin's decision not to travel to Inishowen and speak with affected homeowners in the epicentre of the crisis has been heavily criticised and rightly so.

The people of Inishowen have suffered the most and for the leader of the country not to travel a few miles up the road from Letterkenny has been seen as a slap in the face to those people whose lives have been ruined through no fault of their own.

The Inish Times has been to the fore highlighting the mica crisis and will continue to do so.

Nothing but a 100% redress scheme will do, it is the least the government can do for tax-paying citizens.