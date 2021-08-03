Man who came to attention of gardaí for littering arrested on foot of a bench warrant issued 7 years ago

A man who who came to the attention of gardaí on Monday for littering was subsequently arrested on foot of a bench warrant which was issued seven years ago.
Gardaí of the Buncrana Roads Policing Unit were operating a speed checkpoint when a motorist came to their attention because he was littering out the window of his vehicle.
A Garda Facebook post states: "The vehicle was stopped and the driver was subsequently arrested on foot of a bench warrant that had been issued over 7 years ago in relation to road traffic offences."
Court is expected to follow and the driver will also receive a litter fine.
