Driver arrested on suspicion of drug driving in Buncrana

Buncrana Roads Policing Unit arrested a driver last night on suspicion of drug driving. The driver was stopped by gardaí for a speeding offence in a 100 KPH zone.
The driver subsequently failed a roadside oral fluid test. A fixed charge penalty notice will issue for the speeding offence. Further test results will determine whether or not a court appearance will take place.
