Garda seek information after damage to vehicle in Muff

Gardaí are appealing to the public for information following an incident where they believe a white Mercedes was keyed.
The incident is understood to have happened on Friday, August 6 between 10am and 1pm.
The vehicle was parked in Muff village.
Sergeant Eunan Walsh said: "Substantial damage was made to the car. It appears the car was keyed. Damage may have been caused with a key. The car concerned ... substantial damage to a number of panels.
Anyone who has information that may further the investigation are asked to contact gardaí in Buncrana on 074 93 20540 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.
