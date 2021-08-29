Late McLaughlin goal gives Cockhill Celtic league cup win at Letterkenny Rovers

Games between Letterkenny Rovers and Cockhill Celtic are seldom boring and so it was again at Leckview Park on Sunday afternoon as a late late deflected Christy McLaughlin winner saw Cockhill defeat the home side 2-1 on the opening day of the USL League Cup.

Letterkenny Rovers 1

Cockhill Celtic 2

The win for Cockhill in the three team group almost assures them of a place in the semi finals ahead of their game against Derry City Reserves on Wednesday night while Rovers will need to defeat Derry in their final game to have any hope of progress to the semi finals.

It was a riproaring game from start to finish and an enjoyable spectacle for the sizeable crowd with some fierce challenges and robustness from both sides in a keenly contested affair.

Cockhill came closest in the early stages when Corey McBride fired high from close range while Ciaran Kelly came closest for Rovers but it was the home side who broke the deadlock on 13 minutes when Simon McGlynn fired home after the Cockhill defence failed to properly clear a Matthew McLaughlin free kick.

The visitors almost got back into it with Lee McColgan hitting the crossbar with a free kick on 30 minutes while home netminder Chris O'Donnell saved a Gabhan Friel penalty on 33 after Rian Akpitenyi was adjudged to have taken down McBride.

Cockhill claimed Akpentinyi should have been dismissed as it would have been a second caution but those appeals fell on deaf ears as referee John Coll was happy to take no further action after the awarding of the penalty.

Rovers led at the break and the early stages of the second half were tame enough although friel came closest with a header before Rovers could have doubled their lead at the midway point only for to see Simon McGlynns effort roll agonisingly wide.

That was a turning point as Cockhill levelled on 75 when Corey McBrides free kick-the awarding of which was contested vociferously by the Rovers camp-found its way past O'Donnell.

Rovers though to their credit had their best spell of the game and had chances to go back in front through a cracking Shane Mcnamee effort which just flew inches wide of Daniel Houghtons goal on 83 minutes while Gary Merritt almost netted after a free flowing move.

Both sides may have been content to settle for a draw going into the closing stages but Cockhill won it in injury time when Christy McLaughlin fired a deflected effort which wrongfooted O'Donnell much to the delight of the travelling contingent.

Rovers will build on an encouraging display ahead of the start of the league were they play Cockhill away on the opening day of the league season and no doubt the two sides will be well acquainted before the season is out.

Letterkenny Rovers: Christopher O'Donnell, Matthew McLaughlin, Rian Akpetinyi, Connor Gormley, Ciaran Kelly, Conor Tourish, Kevin McGrath, Chris Malseed, Gary Merritt, Shane McNamee, Simon McGlynn. Subs used: Gareth Doherty, Davitt Walsh.

Cockhill Celtic: Daniel Houghton, Keegan Bradley, Lee McColgan, Peter Doherty, Oisin McColgan, Jack Doherty, Corey McBride, Ronan Doherty, Garbhan Friel,Bradley Callaghan, Caolan McColgan. Subs used: Fionn McClure, Mark Moran, Christy McLaughlin, Jimmy Bradley, Stephen Duffy



Referee: John Coll.