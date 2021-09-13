Search

13/09/2021

First half goals enough for Naomh Padraig Muff against Pettigo

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Three first half goals were enough to see Naomh Padraig,  Muff secure a first win in the Junior championship on Sunday.

Naomh Padraig, Muff 3-13
Pettigo 0-13

The Naomh Padraig side were happy that goals from Rory Hirrell, Caolan McColgan and Jonathan Toye proved decisive.

Pettigo showed remarkable resilience in the second half to come back from 3-8 to 0-5 down at the break with the Robinsons and Michael O'Riordan to the fore, but they were unable to overturn a big half-time advantage.

The contribution of the Muff full-forward line - 2-10 - was decisive with Caolan McColgan making the transition from cornerback for the Donegal U-20s to corner-forward for his club in devastating style.

NAOMH PADRAIG, MUFF: Oran McCauley; Caolan Harkin (0-1), Dermot Keaveney, Paddy McGroddy; Dylan McCallion (0-1), Shane McColgan, Jason McCallion; Rory Hirrell (1-0), Eunan Keaveney; Joe McCauley, Kevin Doherty (0-1), Oisin McCool; Caolan McColgan (1-3), Lee Barr (0-2), Jonathan Toye (1-5). Subs: Cathal McColgan, Eavan Craig, Mark Doherty.

PETTIGO:  Adam McBarron; Reece McGrath, Enda Baird, Eoghan Cross; Johnny McManus, Kevin Kane, Jarlath Leonard; Paul Robinson (0-3), Jack Britton; Sean Robinson (0-4), Kieran McGee, Matthew Gallagher (0-1); Eoin McGoldrick, Michael O'Riordan (0-5), Patrick Carr.  Rest of panel: Odhran McGrath, Thomas Britton, Martin Hilley, Darren Lynch, David Robinson, Aidy Britton, Ollie McCaughey

