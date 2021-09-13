First half goals enough for Naomh Padraig Muff against Pettigo

Three first half goals were enough to see Naomh Padraig, Muff secure a first win in the Junior championship on Sunday.
Naomh Padraig, Muff 3-13
Pettigo 0-13
The Naomh Padraig side were happy that goals from Rory Hirrell, Caolan McColgan and Jonathan Toye proved decisive.
Pettigo showed remarkable resilience in the second half to come back from 3-8 to 0-5 down at the break with the Robinsons and Michael O'Riordan to the fore, but they were unable to overturn a big half-time advantage.
The contribution of the Muff full-forward line - 2-10 - was decisive with Caolan McColgan making the transition from cornerback for the Donegal U-20s to corner-forward for his club in devastating style.
NAOMH PADRAIG, MUFF: Oran McCauley; Caolan Harkin (0-1), Dermot Keaveney, Paddy McGroddy; Dylan McCallion (0-1), Shane McColgan, Jason McCallion; Rory Hirrell (1-0), Eunan Keaveney; Joe McCauley, Kevin Doherty (0-1), Oisin McCool; Caolan McColgan (1-3), Lee Barr (0-2), Jonathan Toye (1-5). Subs: Cathal McColgan, Eavan Craig, Mark Doherty.
PETTIGO: Adam McBarron; Reece McGrath, Enda Baird, Eoghan Cross; Johnny McManus, Kevin Kane, Jarlath Leonard; Paul Robinson (0-3), Jack Britton; Sean Robinson (0-4), Kieran McGee, Matthew Gallagher (0-1); Eoin McGoldrick, Michael O'Riordan (0-5), Patrick Carr. Rest of panel: Odhran McGrath, Thomas Britton, Martin Hilley, Darren Lynch, David Robinson, Aidy Britton, Ollie McCaughey
More News
The Covid-19 incidence in Donegal has dropped below 1,000 cases over 14 days for the first time since mid-August
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.