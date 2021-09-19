Search

19/09/2021

Full results from Kernan Group Ladies Championship

The Moville team who defeated Termon this morning. Photo Moville GAA

In the Kernan Group Ladies Championship, the big win of the day came from Moville, who defeated Termon.

Here’s all the results:
Sunday 19th September
Results
Senior Championship

Moville 2-13 Termon 0-11
St Nauls 1-5 v Glenfin 5-12
Buncrana - Bye

Intermediate Championship
Group 1
Ardara 0-10 v St Marys Convoy 2-13
Naomh Muire 7-9 v Milford 3-8
Fanad Gaels - Bye

Junior A Championship
Group 1
Dungloe 1-6 v Naomh Columba 0-3

Junior B Championship
Group 1
Kilcar 2-12 v Termon 1-6

Group 2
Burt 5-13 v Letterkenny Gaels 4-12
Aodh Ruadh (2) 1-7 v Malin 3-11
Naomh Padraig Muff - Bye

Fixtures
Sunday 26th September
Senior Championship
Termon v Buncrana
Glenfin v Moville

Intermediate Championship
Group 1
St Marys Convoy v Fanad Gaels
Ardara v Naomh Muire
Milford - Bye

Group 2
Aodh Ruadh v St Eunans
Carndonagh v Killybegs

Junior A Championship
Group 1
Dungloe v Na Dúnaibh
Naomh Columba v Robert Emmets

Group 2
Glenswilly v Urris
Four Masters v Gaoth Dobhair

Junior B Championship
Group 1
Naomh Colmcille v Mac Cumhaill’s
Buncrana 2 v Kilcar
Red Hughs v Termon 2

Group 2
Letterkenny Gaels v Naomh Padraig
Burt v Aodh Ruadh 2
Malin - Bye

