McCann to stay in charge of Donegal hurlers

Mickey McCann
In the wake of Donegal’s loss to Tyrone in the Nicky Rackard Cup semi-final this year, hurling manager Micky McCann asked for time to consider his position and it is understood that the Burt clubman is to stay on.
In his four years at the helm, he has guided Donegal to two successes in the competition, with the most recent being the victory over Mayo last season. Donegal are currently operating in Division 2B of the Allianz Hurling League.
