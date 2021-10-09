Four-day closure for Inishowen road

The Drung Hill Road from Carndonagh to Drung will be closed for four days next week for essential repairs
The Drung Hill Road from Carndonagh to Drung will be closed for four days next week for essential repairs.
Donegal County Council says the road will be closed from Monday, October 11 to Thursday, October 14 from 7am to 7pm between Drung Upper and the old quarry.
Local diversions will be in place.
Drumboe about to leave Whitehead in Co Antrim where it has been restored PICTURE: Donegal Railway Heritage Museum
The Drung Hill Road from Carndonagh to Drung will be closed for four days next week for essential repairs
Incoming Vice President Cllr Nick Killian (Meath), incoming President Cllr Nicholas Crossan (Donegal) and Senator Gerard Craughwell (Independent).
The disruption is due to essential works for the new N56 Letterilly road that is under construction.
Cllr Rena Donaghey with HSE Ambulance Service Members: Johnathan Kennedy, Michelle Behan, Niall McLaughlin, Andre Perich and Betrix Ward
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.