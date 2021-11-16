Window was smashed on business premises in Muff

The front window of a business premises on Main Street, Muff, was smashed between Friday, November 12 at 9.45pm and Saturday, November 13, at 8.30am.
Gardaí in Buncrana are appealing to anyone who may have seen something suspicious to call them on Buncrana Garda Station 074 93 20540.
