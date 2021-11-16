Theft in Buncrana being investigated by gardaí

Buncrana Gardaí are appealing for the assistance of the public in relation to a theft that occurred at Main Street, Buncrana on
Sunday, November 14 between 5pm and 7pm.
An adapted/customised bike had been chained to a pole at that location between those times. When the owner of the
bike returned they discovered that the seat of the bike had been stolen.
Gardaí are asking anybody who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information in relation to it to contact Gardaí in Buncrana on 074 93 20540.
