Glass smashed on eight mobile home doors and entry gained in Malin

Glass was smashed and entry gained into eight mobile homes in Malin Head. Gardaí are making contact with the owners of the caravans and are trying to ascertain what, if anything, was taken from the homes.
The incident occurred in the Killort area between 3pm on Wednesday last and 10:30am the following morning, Thursday.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact gardaí in Buncrana on 074 93 20540.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.