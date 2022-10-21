Moville Community College extension project receives major boost

Moville Community College
The extension project for Moville Community College has received approval to proceed to construction under the Additional School Accommodation Scheme, it has been confirmed.
The project will consist of a new build extension to the current school including a SEN base.
Welcoming the announcement Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Donegal TD Charlie McConalogue said: "This is tremendous news for the school community and will improve the offering and services of the school.
"I thank Minister Norma Foley for confirming the news and for the work of the principals, the staff, students and parents of the schools for progressing the project.
"I thank Cllr McDermott for his continued hard work with the school and the Moville community too.”
