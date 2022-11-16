Concern raised over future of Inishowen physiotherapy services

Concerns have been raised over the future of physiotherapy services in Inishowen.

Physiotherapy services in Inishowen are currently under review. The HSE has confirmed that due to the loss of a Senior Clinician there will be a change to the provision of services in Carndonagh.

It is intended for those who require Physiotherapy from the Carndonagh, Malin and Clonmany area will continue to receive their ongoing treatment in Carndonagh.

Pelvic health services in Inishowen will be moving to a specific clinical area in Buncrana, the Head of Primary Care Service for Donegal Mandy Doyle stated.

Ms Doyle was responding to questions from Carndonagh-based councillor Albert Doherty. She confirmed that as posts are filled within this service, “we will continue to review the location and types of services provided in the local community and in particular Carndonagh Community Hospital”.

However, Cllr Doherty has called for clarity surrounding the future of the 'valued ' service.

“Physiotherapy services provided at this central location in the peninsula are convenient, valued and are of immense value to the community in the Inishowen peninsula,” he said.

“The HSE 'intention' that those availing of physiotherapy treatment and are from Carndonagh, Clonmany and Malin will continue to receive their ongoing treatment in Carndonagh is welcome.

“However, clarity and assurances that the facilities in Carndonagh will continue for those requiring physiotherapy in the here and now and in the future are required.

"The HSE commitments and provision of Community Care services to the people of North Inishowen must be assured," Cllr Doherty added.