Tendering process now open for Carndonagh's Tús Nua project

The tender process for the Integrated Design Team for the Tús Nua Carndonagh Regeneration Project has now opened.

The closing date for the submission of tenders is early January 2023, with the tender assessment and appointment of consultant to be completed in Q1 2023.

A total of €9.5million has been allocated to the ‘Tús Nua Regeneration Project’ in Carndonagh under the RRDF. The project will deliver a new multi-use hub located in a regenerated heritage building (formerly McDonagh Stores) for a range of uses including: a co-working space & digital creative laboratory, office space, youth space, a community kitchen, and public amenities.

The project also includes a shared workspace and retail space for the designer maker industries together with enhanced public realm at the Diamond and improved pedestrian accessibility and linkages. The project will bring people of all generations back into the town centre for community services, education, recreation, housing, enterprise, and jobs.

At a recent meeting between Minister for Agriculture and local TD Charlie McConalogue, Donegal County Council Head of Capital Projects Brendan O’Donnell and Tús Nua Project Lead Ardal McDermott, together with Cllr Martin McDermott and Helen Nolan of Spraoi agus Spórt, Donegal County Council confirmed that along with the launch of the tender for the Architect Led Design Team they will be publishing the full indicative timeline for the completion of the various planning, development and expected construction stages for the project.

"This project will be a game-changer for the town of Carndonagh and I am glad to see this tender for the Design team getting launched.

"It’s really important that the work continues now in a prompt manner and that the various stages of the project progress to an efficient timeframe" Minister McConalogue said.