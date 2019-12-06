'Substantial' Donegal commercial property set to go under the hammer

A well-known Donegal building is to go under the hammer.

The ITEK building, located in Letterkenny's Carnamuggagh Business Park, is to be auctioned off later this month by online auctioneers BidX1.

Described as a 'substantial' commercial property, the ITEK building has an opening bid price of €375,000.

The property is arranged over ground and first floors to provide a commercial building. Internally the property comprises retail and office accommodation.

Total floor area extends to approximately 1,486 sq. m (16,000 sq. ft).

Current tenants in the building includes: Swilly Driving School/North West Training Centre and Sharron's Hair & Beauty.

The auction takes place on December 10.