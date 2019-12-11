€590,000 funding announced for Letterkenny IT

Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh has announced €590,000 funding for Letterkenny IT to make small-scale and necessary infrastructure works and improvements.

The investment is based on student numbers with more than 3,000 students in the college.

The Donegal TD said: “The €590,000 funding is priority investment as it helps college chiefs to make small but important fixes and improvements to the campus for the benefit of staff and students.

“The money also helps to pay for better equipment and upgrade some facilities with refurb jobs, new IT, energy efficiency and health and safety changes.

“It also complements the wider investment in third level facilities with €2.2 billion being spent across the sector from 2018-2027 in new buildings, better labs and learning spaces and other areas.

“LyIT can be assured that there’s good flexibility with this Government support of €590,000 and they can decide how best to make changes on campus.”

The funding will be provided to LyIT through the Higher Education Authority (HEA).