Country star Nathan Carter to perform at Church of the Irish Martyrs in Letterkenny this evening

A fundraising concert with Nathan Carter and his band at The Church of the Irish Martyrs in Letterkenny has sold out.
Doors open this evening, Wednesday, December 11 at 7pm. The Christmas concert will begin at around 7.30pm.
The concert will feature the Church of the Irish Martyrs choir and some very special guests.
It is a night that promises an abundance of festive cheer and Christmas spirit.
