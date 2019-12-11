New 'how to' videos launched by Donegal Library Service demonstrates how to access services online

New videos which aims to help people access online library services has been launched by Cathaoirleach Cllr Nicholas Crossan in the central library in Letterkenny.

Donegal Library Service launched the new ‘How to’ videos to promote the use of their online services.

The Library Service commissioned a series of short animated instructional videos demonstrating how to access library online resources including e-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines and e-newspapers.

The videos aim to reach out to communities in Donegal to promote the use of online library services by demonstrating how to download related apps and borrow items online.

Speaking at the launch the Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Nicholas Crossan, said: “I am delighted to be here today to launch these videos promoting library online resources. Joining your local library gives you access to a network of 333 libraries nationwide and over 15 million items of stock. The library also provides a range of online resources such as e-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines and e-newspapers, online courses and language learning, all for free and available 24/7."

In developing and promoting these videos Donegal County Council hopes to make these resources accessible to all members of the community. It is hoped these online services will be enjoyed by communities throughout Donegal.

"If you are not familiar with Donegal County Library Service yet, I encourage you to join. It is a wonderful resource, freely accessible to everyone and has much more than books to offer,” Cllr Crossan said.

Check out the library website to see what your little library card can do for you.

For further information on online resources and to access the ‘how to’ videos see www.donegallibrary.ie