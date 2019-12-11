Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

New 'how to' videos launched by Donegal Library Service demonstrates how to access services online

The videos aim to reach out to communities in Donegal to promote the use of online library services

New 'how to' videos launched by Donegal Library Service demonstrates how to access services online

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

New videos which aims to help people access online library services has been launched by Cathaoirleach Cllr Nicholas Crossan in the central library in Letterkenny.

Donegal Library Service launched the new ‘How to’ videos to promote the use of their online services.

The Library Service commissioned a series of short animated instructional videos demonstrating how to access library online resources including e-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines and e-newspapers. 

The videos aim to reach out to communities in Donegal to promote the use of online library services by demonstrating how to download related apps and borrow items online.

Speaking at the launch the Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Nicholas Crossan, said: “I am delighted to be here today to launch these videos promoting library online resources. Joining your local library gives you access to a network of 333 libraries nationwide and over 15 million items of stock. The library also provides a range of online resources such as e-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines and e-newspapers, online courses and language learning, all for free and available 24/7."

In developing and promoting these videos Donegal County Council hopes to make these resources accessible to all members of the community. It is hoped these online services will be enjoyed by communities throughout Donegal.

"If you are not familiar with Donegal County Library Service yet, I encourage you to join. It is a wonderful resource, freely accessible to everyone and has much more than books to offer,” Cllr Crossan said.

Check out the library website to see what your little library card can do for you.

For further information on online resources and to access the ‘how to’ videos see www.donegallibrary.ie

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie