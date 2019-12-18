Contact
This female dog has been found in Letterkenny.
The dog is pictured above.
The dog can be reclaimed by calling the Dog Shelter at 074 91 25159 between 10.30am and 1.30pm daily, excluding Sundays and Bank Holidays.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Richard Warnock and his sons Kevin and Daniel are the first father and sons to graduate together from Sligo Institute of Technology
Co-founder and director of Spraoi agus Spórt, Helen Nolan, receiving the highly coveted ‘Social Enterprise of the Year’ 2019 award at the prestigious Charity Impact Awards in the Mansion House, Dublin
STRAIGHT TO BUSINESS: Gary Duffy announced his Buncrana backroom within a day after being appointed.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.