Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

A group of Donegal artists who wish to use their artistic skills to highlight climate change

The group hope that through their performance people may empathise and understand the current situation

A group of Donegal artists who wish to use their artistic skills to highlight climate change

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

A group of artists who wish to use their artistic skills to create a performance group that highlights climate change held their first historic performance outside an Grianán Theatre, in Letterkenny on Friday, December 20. 

The group XR Red Rebel Brigade Donegal was formed recently by local artists from around the county. 

Speaking on behalf of the group, Bernadette Hopkins, said: "Our message is that the science is clear and we are facing an unprecedented global emergency that will affect all life due to climate change. We need to act now. We want people to feel, empathise and understand the current situation on the planet through our performances, by invoking is the power of art."

The non-violent red rebel brigades hope to convince the carbon emission establishment that an emergency response is necessary for the survival of the planet. They draw attention to rising sea levels around Donegal and the need for action by planners and government as flooding is eminent in many areas.

They are concerned that many current life forms will be extinct by the end of this century and that we are causing the sixth mass extinction in earth’s history. Their performances are about, the air we breathe, the water we drink, the earth we plant in, the food we eat, and the beauty and diversity of nature that nourishes our physical and psychological well-being.


"All these that are vital to us, are being corrupted and compromised by the human values behind our political and economic systems and consumer-focussed lifestyles. Change is needed quickly and Red Rebel Brigade Donegal is here to remind us this Christmas and in the New Year, with performances all around the county in 2020," she said. 

Red Rebel Brigades’ have sprung up all over the world and as the name suggests are in reference to their red robes and elaborate headdress. Created originally by Bristol street performance group called Invisible Theatre, the mode of dress symbolises the common blood of humanity and calls for an end to war and environmental co-operation to save the planet. Red Rebel Brigades are silent and use art to bring their message. They have attracted a lot of attention in the media because of their striking scarlet appearance tableaux, slow movements and performances in public places. The Red Rebel Brigade first appeared politically during protests against the Iraq War in 2001, after regular performances with the Invisible Circus in the 90’s. They joined with Extinction Rebellion in April 2019.


A spokesperson for the Red Rebel Brigade Donegal, said: "Our red costumes symbolise the blood we share with all species, that unifies us and makes us one. As such we move as one, act as one and more importantly feel as one. We are unity and we empathise with our surroundings. We are forgiving, sympathetic and humble, compassionate and understanding. We divert, distract, delight and inspire the people who watch us. We illuminate the magic realm beneath the surface of all things. We are peace and we walk in love."

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie