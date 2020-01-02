Garda make appeal for information following fatal road collision in Donegal

Gardaí are appealing for information following a road traffic collision that occurred at Glenfad, Porthall, Lifford.

The crash took place on the R265 road.

The single-vehicle incident happened just before 12.30am on December 26,Thursday.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area or may have dash cam footage and in of the incident to call them.

You can call gardaí in Letterkenny at 074 91 67100.