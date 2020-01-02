Gardaí in Milford are investigating the circumstances surrounding fatal road traffic collision in Donegal

Contact
Gardaí are appealing to the public for information following a fatal road collision which occurred on Friday around 11.40pm at Drumfad Lower, Portsalon.
Gardaí are appealing for anyone to road users who may have camera footage from travelling on the Kerrykeel to Portsalon road (R246) at approximately 11.30pm on Friday, December 27, 2019, to come forward.
You can contact gardaí at Milford on 074 91 53060.
