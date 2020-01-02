Donegal family were disturbed by man 'battering on their door' and trying to gain entry to their home

Contact
Gardaí are investigating an incident where a family was disturbed by a man battering on their door and trying to gain entry to their home at Ballyboe, near Kilmacrennan on Christmas eve.
The family prevented the man from getting through the front door of their home by using 'sheer brute force,' according to gardaí.
Gardaí are not releasing a description of the man, as yet.
"It was a very frightening endeavour for these people," Garda Niall Maguire said.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the area between 11pm on December 24 and 1am on Christmas day and who may have seen anything suspicious to please contact them.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact gardaí in Milford at 074 91 53060.
You can also contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
