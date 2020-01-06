The Full Capacity Protocol has been implemented at Letterkenny University Hospital

Contact
The Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital is extremely busy today, Monday.
A significant number of ill patients has presented themselves at the hospital - many of whom remain in the ED awaiting a bed.
A statement from the hospital reads: "We apologise for the distress or inconvenience caused to patients and their families who are experiencing long wait times."
The Full Capacity Protocol has been implemented at the hospital and efforts are continuing to identify patients who are appropriate for discharge.
Other actions underway in the hospital to alleviate the waiting times for patients include additional reviews and deferral of elective non-urgent procedures.
Those at the hospital say they are committed to those who present at the ED but are doing so strictly in order of medical priority.
