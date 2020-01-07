Garda appeal for information following collision on Golf Course Road, Letterkenny

Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to a road traffic collision which occurred in Letterkenny on Saturday, January 4, shortly before 9pm.

The incident involved a single car, a silver Volkswagen Passat.

It is understood that the vehicle traveled from the Golf Course Road from the Ramleton Road.

The driver, who was seriously injured, was removed from the scene to Letterkenny University Hospital.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and who may have dashcam footage to contact them.

Anyone with any information can call Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67 100 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.