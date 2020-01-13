Wellness day in Donegal for brain tumour patients and their families

Brain Tumour Ireland is holding a Wellness Day on Saturday, February 8, in the Donegal Cancer Support Centre, Letterkenny.

This free event is open to brain tumour patients, family members and carers in Donegal and surrounding counties.

In addition to benefiting from the scheduled sessions, the participants at our previous wellness days have reported the positives of meeting with other brain tumour patients and sharing experiences and advice.

People an register their free place by emailing info@braintumourireland.com. Places are limited.

Sessions planned for the day will include, yoga (gentle movement), nutrition and Let’s dance.

Brain Tumour Ireland also holds a regular support group in Letterkenny. The next meeting will be held on Wednesday, January 22 at 6.30pm in the Cancer Care West Centre, second floor, Pearse Road, Letterkenny.