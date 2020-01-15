Singer raises funds for the Donegal Hospice with a little help from her friends

A talented young girl who busked on Letterkenny Main Street during the run-up to Christmas raised €361.72 for a deserving charity.

Millie Greene busked on Saturday, December 21.

Her friends Ebony Gibbons, Tommy-Lee Greene and Adam Nee were more than helpful during the day. Millie would like to thank everyone who contributed on the day and wishes all the staff and patrons a peaceful 2020.