Two males caught on CCTV on Letterkenny as they damage garda patrol car

Patrol car was sitting beside Charlie's cafe on Pearse Road

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin


Two males damaged a garda patrol car on Pearse Road on Thursday, last. 

The pair ran off following the incident but were captured on CCTV damaging the patrol car. 

The incident took place beside Charlie’s Cafe between 4.15pm and 4.30pm.

Sergeant Paul Wallace said: “One of the males grabbed the wipers and attempted to break them off. The other male kicked a passenger side door mirror. Then they took off running in opposite directions.”

One male was wearing a black hoodie with a white logo. He was also wearing blue jeans and white runners. 

The second male was wearing dark coloured jeans, a grey jacket and white trainers. He had tight shaved hair and a dark beard. 

Mr Wallace said that garda cars are a valuable resource and one that the force cannot do without. 

Anyone with any information is urged to call gardaí at Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67 100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

