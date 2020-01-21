Dollar notes taken during burglary in the Letterkenny area

Contact
File pic
Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating a burglary which occurred on the Mountain Top area of Letterkenny between 5pm and 7.30pm on Tuesday, January 14.
The back door of the premises was forced open and entry gained to the house.
Intruders made good their escape from the home at Carnamuggagh Upper, Letterkenny with some dollar bills, cash and jewellery.
"Again same modus operandi, trying the back door, getting in somewhere they can't be seen. The back door mightn't be as secure as the front door because it is more in use," Sergeant Paul Wallace said.
People who work in institutions who exchange cash are being asked to alert gardaí if someone were to present themselves exchanging dollar bills.
Gardaí in Letterkenny can be contacted on 074 91 67100. You can also contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Child pictured getting creative with paint at Phobail le Chéile CDP event in Falcarragh during Cruinniú na nÓg 2019. Picture: John Soffe
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.