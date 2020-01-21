Dollar notes taken during burglary in the Letterkenny area

Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating a burglary which occurred on the Mountain Top area of Letterkenny between 5pm and 7.30pm on Tuesday, January 14.

The back door of the premises was forced open and entry gained to the house.

Intruders made good their escape from the home at Carnamuggagh Upper, Letterkenny with some dollar bills, cash and jewellery.

"Again same modus operandi, trying the back door, getting in somewhere they can't be seen. The back door mightn't be as secure as the front door because it is more in use," Sergeant Paul Wallace said.

People who work in institutions who exchange cash are being asked to alert gardaí if someone were to present themselves exchanging dollar bills.

Gardaí in Letterkenny can be contacted on 074 91 67100. You can also contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.