Gardaí investigate burglary in Letterkenny

Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating a burglary that occurred at a house in Ashlawn, Letterkenny between Tuesday, January 14 at 4pm and Friday, January 17 at 1pm.

The back door of the property was forced open and entry was gained.

It has not been verified as of yet what or if anything was stolen from the property.

If anyone seen anything in that area over the course of those few days that arose suspicion then we ask them to call us in Letterkenny on 074 91 67100.