Gardaí appeal for information in relation to criminal damage incident in Letterkenny

Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating a criminal damage incident that took place in Fairgreen Hill, Letterkenny Wednesday, January 15 between 9pm and 10pm.
The outer pane of a living room window was smashed at a house in that area between these times.
If anyone can offer any information that might assist with the investigations, please call Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67100.
