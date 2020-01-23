Students attend programme at LYIT which focuses on creativity, teamwork and mental health

Transition year students from a handful of schools around the county got the opportunity to attend a three-day programme last week at the LYIT that focuses on promoting creativity, teamwork and mental health.

This programme is called DICE. This stands for Design, Interface, Creativity and Enterprise and is run by the Design & Creative Media Department at the LYIT. My school, St Eunan's College, was one of the schools involved and I was very happy to take part in this as it is truly a TY experience to remember.

It took place from January 14 to the 16. DICE gives Transition Year students the chance to design a product or experience that relates to the theme of happiness and have an elevator pitch of their idea ready for March. They also got to hear many guest speakers talk about their life experiences, mental health and happiness such as Bill Vaughan from Mental Health Ireland, Re-Act studios and Nikki Bradley.

On day 1 of the programme, we were all brought to the lecture hall in the LYIT where we got briefed on what the theme of this years DICE was and were then split into teams of 4 or 5 to start brainstorming on ideas for our groups product and starting to fill out our DICE workbook.

On day 2, we had given the opportunity to go to Gartan for the day to do educational but fun team building games that helped bring our team’s closer together.

Then on day 3, We were brought back to the LYIT where we learned about how to make prototypes and how to pitch your idea effectively. We were also informed that we will be meeting again in March with our finished prototype to present to a panel of judges and they will choose the best and most thought out project.



So overall, DICE gives us TY’s the opportunity to make new friends, be creative and learn in depth about teamwork and mental health.

Ben Paratian is a Transition Year student at St Eunan's College, Letterkenny and he is currently doing work experience with www.donegallive.ie