Irish Water working to restore water supply in Letterkenny following unplanned outage at the Goldrum Water Treatment Plant

Efforts are being made to restore the water supply in Letterkenny following an unplanned outage at the Goldrum Water Treatment Plant.
The areas affected include customers supplied from MountainTop Reservoir.
Irish Water is working in partnership with Donegal County Council to restore the water supply.
Crews have been on the ground since early morning and work is continuing.
Water production at Goldrum Water Treatment Plant has recommenced since early this morning, however full water service may take some time to return as water refills the network.
Areas on higher ground are still experiencing water outages as water reservoirs continue to fill.
Irish Water’s Asset Operations Lead for Donegal, Kevin Love, said: “We understand the impact this outage has on the community and we apologise for the inconvenience. Operations at Goldrum Water Treatment Plant have returned to normal and reservoirs and the network are currently being refilled.
"Vital services such as Letterkenny University Hospital have been maintained at all times. Unfortunately there are some locations still without water, which we hope to restore as soon as possible. We will continue to work closely with Donegal County Council. We thank the local community for their ongoing patience during this time.”
