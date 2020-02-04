Gardaí appeal following assault in Letterkenny

Contact
Gardaí in Letterkenny are appealing for witnesses to an assault that occurred on January 28 at around 1am on Tuesday morning. The assault took place at Sylvan Park in Letterkenny.
A male was assaulted by at least two other males and he required hospitalisation afterwards. He received a number of injuries.
If anyone witnessed this attack and can provide any information then please call Letterkenny Gardaí on 074 91 67100 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.
