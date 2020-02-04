Volt leads and a transformer box with the initials 'SFC' taken during Letterkenny burglary

Contact
Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating a burglary that occurred on Beechwood Road in Letterkenny between January 29 and February 1.
A number of volt leads were stolen and also a transformer box with the initials “SFC” engraved on it.
The incident occurred between 8pm on Wednesday night and 10am on Saturday morning.
Entry was gained to the house via a back bedroom window.
If anyone can offer any information in relation to this incident or should anyone come across the transformer box please contact Letterkenny Gardaí on 074-9167100 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.
