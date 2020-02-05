Power outage in Donegal town leaves 151 customers without service

Contact
Over 150 properties are without power in Cullion, Letterkenny this morning.
The powercut happened at 7.51am this morning, Wednesday.
Works are currently underway to restore power.
It is uncertain, as yet, how long it will take to restore power in this area.
