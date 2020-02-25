Donegal gardaí are not ruling out the possibility that fire may have been deliberate

Contact
Fire services attended the scene
Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating an incident of criminal damage which occurred at a yard in Glencar on Sunday, Febraury 23 at around 5.30pm.
The fire services attended the scene on Sunday.
Substantial damage was caused to the shed as a result of the fire.
The possibility of the fire having been started deliberately has not been ruled out.
If anyone can offer any information in relation to this incident, please call gardaí at Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67 100 or alternatively call the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.