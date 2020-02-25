Donegal gardaí are not ruling out the possibility that fire may have been deliberate

Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating an incident of criminal damage which occurred at a yard in Glencar on Sunday, Febraury 23 at around 5.30pm.

The fire services attended the scene on Sunday.

Substantial damage was caused to the shed as a result of the fire.

The possibility of the fire having been started deliberately has not been ruled out.

If anyone can offer any information in relation to this incident, please call gardaí at Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67 100 or alternatively call the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.