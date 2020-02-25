Gardaí issue appeal for information following Lifford burglary

Contact
Burglars broke into a restaurant and stole a charity box from the premises on Wednesday morning last.
A panel was removed from the front door of the Lifford premises and the two men gained entry.
CCTV footage shows 2 males entering the premises wearing hoodies. Both men subsequently left on foot in the direction of Lifford bridge.
The charity box contained a small sum of cash.
Anyone with any information is urged to call Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67 100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
