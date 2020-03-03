You can help a Donegal singer be crowned Glór Tíre champion 2020

Contact
A Donegal singer will be among 6 performers that will sing their hearts out this evening in a live Glór Tíre performance from Quays Bar in Galway.
The latest season began in early January and viewers were introduced to both the contestants and their mentors, but now the public get to decide who will stay, and who will go home each week.
This year's singers are Sinéad Black from Letterkenny, County Donegal, mentored by Ciarán Rosney, Paschal McAnenly from Ballygawley, County Tyrone mentored by Jim Devine, Alex Roe from Clara County Offaly mentored by Trudi Lalor, Lisa Callanan from Craughwell, County Galway mentored by Mike Denver, Philip Magee from Larne, County Antrim mentored by John McNicholl and Aoife McDonagh from Ballymoate County Sligo mentored by Patrick Feeney.
Joining the show tonight, is last year's winner John Rafferty from Belfast.
Presented by Aoife Ni Thuairisg and Seamús Ó Scanláin, with help from the judges John Creedon, Caitríona Ní Shúilleabháin and Jó Ní Chéide who advise and and guide the contestants.
Viewers decide who will stay each week, and can vote by downloading the Glór Tíre app in the app store or on google playstore.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Pictured with Emer Barry, programme executive with SEAI, was from left: Petra Bodnar, Csenge Bodnár, and Seana McGarry Picture: Keith Arkins
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.