You can help a Donegal singer be crowned Glór Tíre champion 2020

A Donegal singer will be among 6 performers that will sing their hearts out this evening in a live Glór Tíre performance from Quays Bar in Galway.

The latest season began in early January and viewers were introduced to both the contestants and their mentors, but now the public get to decide who will stay, and who will go home each week.

This year's singers are Sinéad Black from Letterkenny, County Donegal, mentored by Ciarán Rosney, Paschal McAnenly from Ballygawley, County Tyrone mentored by Jim Devine, Alex Roe from Clara County Offaly mentored by Trudi Lalor, Lisa Callanan from Craughwell, County Galway mentored by Mike Denver, Philip Magee from Larne, County Antrim mentored by John McNicholl and Aoife McDonagh from Ballymoate County Sligo mentored by Patrick Feeney.

Joining the show tonight, is last year's winner John Rafferty from Belfast.

Presented by Aoife Ni Thuairisg and Seamús Ó Scanláin, with help from the judges John Creedon, Caitríona Ní Shúilleabháin and Jó Ní Chéide who advise and and guide the contestants.

Viewers decide who will stay each week, and can vote by downloading the Glór Tíre app in the app store or on google playstore.