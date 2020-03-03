Gardaí seek information in relation to group of 10-year-olds who were present in location where window was smashed

Contact
Gardaí are seeking information in relation to a group of ten-year-old children who were present in an area of Letterkenny where a window was smashed last Friday, February 28.
A front window was smashed at Wolfetone Place, Glencar, Letterkenny between 4.10pm and 4.30pm.
The occupant of the house heard a few loud bangs and realised that their front window had been smashed.
They looked out and observed 4 youths, 3 on foot and one on a bike fleeing the scene. They are being described as being aged 10-years-old.
If anyone observed the youths in the area and can offer a description or a direction of travel for them, please contact Gardaí on 074 91 67100.
