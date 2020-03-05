History repeats itself at school for Donegal GAA player

HISTORY REPEATS ITSELF . . .

In 2009 St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny Team Maths represented Donegal in the All-Ireland Finals in Cork University.

They were the first St. Eunan’s College team to fly to a competitive event and finished in 4th place overall. The team (in main photograph) was Martin Nolan, Ross Harvey, Eamon Doherty, and Paul McCarron.

This weekend one of those students, Eamon Doherty, who also plays for Donegal, and is a Mathematics teacher in St. Eunan’s College, will lead his team in Trinity College, Dublin in the All-Ireland Final.

The St Eunan’s College team of 2020 is Shyam Shaji, Rory Doherty, Shane O’ Donnell and Ronan Daly and they are pictured with Mr. Colm Mc Fadden (Vice-Principal) and Mr. Eamon Doherty (Mathematics teacher)