Water supply impacted in two Donegal towns

Irish Water and Donegal County Council wish to inform customers in Letterkenny that their water supply has been impacted as a result of a burst water main.

Customers along High Road area of Letterkenny may be affected by this unplanned outage in this area. Traffic management will be in operation for the duration of the works.

It is expected that the repairs will be completed by 3pm today, Thursday.

Irish Water and Donegal County Council also wish to advise customers in Ballybofey that their water supply has been impacted as a result of essential investigation works.

Customers in the Goland, Meenglass area of Ballybofey may be affected by low pressure in this area.

It is expected that the works will be completed by 5pm today, Thursday.

Irish Water understands the inconvenience when a burst occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we work to repair the burst and restore normal supply to impacted customers.

Our customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact them on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.

