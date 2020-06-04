Water supply impacted in two Donegal towns

Contact
Irish Water and Donegal County Council wish to inform customers in Letterkenny that their water supply has been impacted as a result of a burst water main.
Customers along High Road area of Letterkenny may be affected by this unplanned outage in this area. Traffic management will be in operation for the duration of the works.
It is expected that the repairs will be completed by 3pm today, Thursday.
Irish Water and Donegal County Council also wish to advise customers in Ballybofey that their water supply has been impacted as a result of essential investigation works.
Customers in the Goland, Meenglass area of Ballybofey may be affected by low pressure in this area.
It is expected that the works will be completed by 5pm today, Thursday.
Irish Water understands the inconvenience when a burst occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we work to repair the burst and restore normal supply to impacted customers.
Our customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact them on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.
For updates please see the water supply and services section of our website.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Dr Sean Duffy who has been appointed Executive Project Lead of the Connacht-Ulster Alliance (CUA), a project seeking Technological University (TU) for West & North-West of Ireland.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.