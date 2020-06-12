Donegal GAA legends ask people to join them in the Challenge 32 fundraising drive

Contact
Rory Kavanagh and Brendan Devenney
Donegal GAA legends Brendandevenney and Rory Kavanagh are calling on the public to join them in the Challenge 32 fundraising initiative.
Challenge Thirty Two is open to all ages and abilities. Think of an activity or challenge based around the numbers 32, complete it any day from Saturday 20 June, and help to raise vital funds to tackle COVID-19 in some of the world’s most vulnerable countries.
In a tweet, Devenney said: "Help us bring urgent support to children and their communities impacted by #COVID19. Join here: https://bit.ly/2MXdQSx"
Donegal GAA legends @brendandevenney and @123kav challenge YOU to join them and take on #Challengethirtytwo and help us bring urgent support to children and their communities impacted by #COVID19.— Plan Ireland (@PlanIreland) June 12, 2020
Join here: https://t.co/z3f9OufFTY pic.twitter.com/RYcd5H0myh
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
John Whoriskey, Margaret McFadden, Aaron Orr and William Toy pictured with their awards at Eurospar Ramelton
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.