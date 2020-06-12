Donegal GAA legends ask people to join them in the Challenge 32 fundraising drive

Donegal GAA legends Brendandevenney and Rory Kavanagh are calling on the public to join them in the Challenge 32 fundraising initiative.

Challenge Thirty Two is open to all ages and abilities. Think of an activity or challenge based around the numbers 32, complete it any day from Saturday 20 June, and help to raise vital funds to tackle COVID-19 in some of the world’s most vulnerable countries.

In a tweet, Devenney said: "Help us bring urgent support to children and their communities impacted by #COVID19. Join here: https://bit.ly/2MXdQSx"