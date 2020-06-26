Contact

Reduced water pressure in South Letterkenny water supply zone caused by thunder and lightning

Homes and businesses affected by early-morning weather

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Water supply to homes and businesses in parts of Letterkenny has been impacted as a result of thunder and lightning conditions affecting pumping stations in the area earlier today, Friday.

Customers in the higher areas of Crieve, Bomany, Leitirleague, Foxhall, Conwal, and Roughan area of Letterkenny may be affected with low water pressure at this time.

Although the drinking water treatment plant at Goldrum is operating as normal, and power has been restored to the affected pumping stations, it may take some time for the reservoir levels at Rahn to replenish. As a result, some customers may experience intermittent low water pressures over the weekend depending on demand.

Irish Water understands the inconvenience when an interruption to supply occurs and thanks customers for their patience. Our customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.  For updates please see the water supply and services section of our website.

Irish Water is working at this time, with our Local Authority partners, contractors, and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services. 

Irish Water would like to remind people to follow the HSE COVID-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing.

