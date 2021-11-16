Oil burner stolen from Letterkenny estate

File Pic
Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating an incident where an oil burner was stolen from a home in Ballymacool Woods.
Garda Sean Sweeney said: "It was reported that the oil burner had been stolen on the property between Tuesday, November 9 at 10pm and Wednesday, November 10 at 3pm."
He urged people to visit www.garda.ie to help ensure your home and your property is safe this year.
Anyone with any information in relation to the Ballymacool incident are urged to call the Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67 100.
