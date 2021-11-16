Search

16/11/2021

The unveiling of the George Boal Roundabout in Letterkenny

The unveiling of the George Boal Roundabout in Letterkenny

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A motion passed by the elected members of the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District has result in the Mountain Top Roundabout, Letterkenny being renamed the “George Boal Roundabout”.

At a ceremony yesterday morning, Monday, November 15, the new signs renaming the roundabout were unveiled by Mr George Boal and the Mayor of the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District, Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh. 

Speaking at the unveiling Mayor of the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District, Cllr. Jimmy Kavanagh referred to the large contribution George Boal made to the Mountain Top area and the amount of employment that he had generated.

 

Cllr Ciaran Brogan who had proposed the motion thanked Cllr Kevin Bradley for seconding the motion and the elected members of the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District for their support in renaming the roundabout. Cllr Brogan also referred to the role that George Boal had played in the development of the area.

 

 

Present at the unveiling was the Mayor of the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District, Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh, elected members for the Municipal District, Mr. George Boal, his wife Betty, the extended Boal family and local residents from the area.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media