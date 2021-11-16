The unveiling of the George Boal Roundabout in Letterkenny

A motion passed by the elected members of the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District has result in the Mountain Top Roundabout, Letterkenny being renamed the “George Boal Roundabout”.
At a ceremony yesterday morning, Monday, November 15, the new signs renaming the roundabout were unveiled by Mr George Boal and the Mayor of the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District, Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh.
Speaking at the unveiling Mayor of the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District, Cllr. Jimmy Kavanagh referred to the large contribution George Boal made to the Mountain Top area and the amount of employment that he had generated.
Cllr Ciaran Brogan who had proposed the motion thanked Cllr Kevin Bradley for seconding the motion and the elected members of the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District for their support in renaming the roundabout. Cllr Brogan also referred to the role that George Boal had played in the development of the area.
Present at the unveiling was the Mayor of the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District, Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh, elected members for the Municipal District, Mr. George Boal, his wife Betty, the extended Boal family and local residents from the area.
