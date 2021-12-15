Natura Impact Statement being submitted as part of Letterkenny housing development plans

File photo: Construction plans
A Natura Impact Statement (NIS) is being submitted to Donegal Co Council in relation to a planning application for the construction of a mixture of housing units in Letterkenny.
Dorrian Construction is seeking approval from planners to construct a total of 25 residential units at Ballyboe, Lisnennan and Magheranan in Letterkenny.
The plans provide for the building of apartments, townhouses, terraced houses and one individual house on a site off the Ramelton Road.
