16 Dec 2021

Fundraising campaign underway for No Barriers

Michelle NicPháidín

news@donegallive.ie

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to raise funds for No Barriers in Donegal. No Barriers is an organisation that works to break down barriers to exercise and physical activity for people. Their trained team of physiotherapists and exercise therapists help those with disabilities to get fitter and stronger improving both their physical and mental health.

As a non-profit organisation, they  offer accessible and affordable evidence-based rehabilitation to people in the north west community. Their services focus on physiotherapy, occupational therapy and exercise support for those rehabilitating following a diagnosis of neurological conditions such as stroke, spinal injury, brain injury and MS, among others.

They have an inclusive centre in Letterkenny for both one-to-one and group exercise sessions, pre-pandemic. No Barriers also has the only Ekso Bionics exoskeleton suit in the north west. The specialist suit enables people with limited mobility to walk and rehabilitate in a way that was never possible before this technology. If you wish to contribute, you can do so by going to https://www.gofundme.com/f/ support-the-no-barriers- foundation or by clicking here.

